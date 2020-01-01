Juventus president Agnelli admits to considering Guardiola

The Catalan head coach would be of interest to the Bianconeri if he was available, although the club chief accepts the prospect is unlikely

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli says the reigning Serie A champions have given thought to one day hiring Pep Guardiola, but feels it would be difficult for them to land the Manchester City boss.

Agnelli explained Juventus have contemplated the prospect of bringing the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach to Turin, but stressed that a move now would be difficult due to his apparent happiness in the Premier League.

He also insisted that the club are more than satisfied with their progress under Maurizio Sarri, who joined them from Chelsea at the start of the season.

"It is heresy to say that you don't think of Guardiola, but you have to evaluate the moment you are in, like any professional," Agnelli said to Radio24 about the City boss, who has re-emphasised his commitment to the English club despite their two-year Champions League ban, which they intend to appeal.

"If someone is happy where he is, it is difficult to move.

"We are very happy with Sarri. Things are set up for three years, the strength of his ideas will come with their continuation in time, and this is the priority.

"The first half of the season has been excellent, we are first in the standings and we passed the Champions League group stage in first.

"I will evaluate the season at the end, thinking that I can win in February is foolish, but being first today is a good starting point."

Agnelli was asked if he was tempted to instead land former coach Antonio Conte, who ultimately joined Inter, when he was replacing Massimiliano Allegri.

"We wanted Maurizio Sarri and we took Sarri," said Agnelli. "Conte is a symbol of Juventus; he has won multiple Scudetti and the Champions League.

"Conte is Juventus from this point of view. We have a peaceful relationship with him, but we are professional.

"That he took on the challenge of bringing ambitious Inter back to the winners' circle, rubbing heads with [Inter chairman] Steven Zhang, who is a person I know and respect, is something that fascinates me."