Juventus striker Moise Kean sees red 40 SECONDS after coming on vs Roma for kicking out wildly at Gianluca Mancini

Juventus forward Moise Kean was sent off just 40 seconds after he came on in his side's 1-0 loss at Roma on Sunday.

Kean came on late vs Roma

Kicked Mancini just seconds later

Immediately sent off for offence

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian attacker, who is currently on loan at Juve from Everton, was brought on as a late substitute but did not last a minute in the game as he was involved in a scuffle with Gianluca Mancini. The pair tussled for possession on the left wing but after the ball had gone Kean kicked out wildly at Mancini, who then collapsed theatrically despite replays showing that little contact had been made, and the referee was left with no choice but to pull out a red card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mancini had earlier scored the only goal of the game as Jose Mourinho's team secured the three points to move back into the top four in Serie A.

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVE? The Turin side are in action again on Thursday when they meet Freiburg in the Europa League last-16.