Juventus midfielder Arthur to miss two months after knee surgery

The Brazil international is to have an operation on a long-standing issue picked up last December, keeping him out for at least the next eight weeks

Juventus midfielder Arthur will miss the start of the new Serie A season after he was slated for surgery on a long-term knee injury, Goal can confirm.

The Brazil international will be forced to sit on the sidelines across the next two months, ruling him out of the Bianconeri's domestic openers - but could return in time for their Champions League commitments.

The news will come as a blow to Massimiliano Allegri's side, as the coach returns to Turin following a three-year absence in an attempt to restore fading fortunes at Allianz Stadium.

Why must Arthur have surgery?

The 24-year-old sustained a knee injury back in late 2020, suffering the knock in a clash with Atalanta on December 16.

Under Andrea Pirlo's watch and with Juve struggling to keep pace near the summit of Serie A, Arthur opted to postpone any potential operation in order to both bolster the club's top-four chase and keep himself in contention for this year's Copa America.

The midfielder's decision ultimately yielded mixed results; the Bianconeri were able to scrape to a fourth-place finish on the final day of the season, but Arthur was overlooked for selection by the Selecao who went on to finish as runners-up to Argentina at the rearranged tournament.

When will Arthur be back?

With the player due to undergo the operation imminently, hopes are high that he will face only a two-month layoff from action for Juventus.

That would see him return to contention sometime around mid-September, with the new Serie A campaign around three or four weeks underway by then.

Though a blow for Allegri's early domestic commitments, Arthur could return just in time for the first round of Champions League fixtures, which are due to take place over September 14-15.

The bigger picture

Arthur's absence will leave a hole to be filled in midfield across those initial weeks, with Juventus set to kick off their Serie A campaign against Udinese.

The Bianconeri are yet to make any major moves in regards to incoming faces at Allianz Stadium during the transfer window, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has moved on to join Parma, ending the latest chapter in his long association with the club.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini meanwhile is yet to agree to new terms following his triumph with Italy at Euro 2020, though that is thought to merely be a formality for the club and the 36-year-old.

