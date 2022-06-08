Juventus' interest in Lingard cools as ex-Man Utd midfielder searches for next club

The England international is hunting for a new home with an eye on this winter's World Cup

Juventus have cooled their interest in Jesse Lingard after Max Allegri targeted the former Manchester United forward as a free transfer this summer, GOAL can confirm.

Juve believed the 29-year-old could reignite his career in Italy – following in the footsteps of a host of English players who have swapped the Premier League for Serie A in recent years.

But after sending representatives to Manchester to hold talks, the Italian giants are believed to have shelved plans to make a formal offer to Lingard.

What is Lingard's situation?

United announced the England international’s departure last week after 20 years at the club.

He is part of a clear-out being overseen by Football Director John Murtough, which also includes Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani.

Nemanja Matic is also set to go as new manager Erik ten Hag looks to bring in five new signings in his first transfer window at the club.

Lingard has also been linked with Italian champions AC Milan, while Newcastle and West Ham have looked into permanent deals.

Allegri believed Lingard could be a success in Italy – just as Chris Smalling, Ashley Young, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham have proved since heading out to Serie A, but Juve’s interest stalled after meeting the player’s representatives.

Lingard's England spot

Lingard is desperate to be part of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad and knows he needs to choose his next club wisely.

His outstanding form while on loan at West Ham the season before last saw him recalled by England, but the midfielder did eventually miss out on the Euros.

He was back in Southgate’s squad at the start of last season – but his lack of playing time for United has seen him drop out again.

Lingard has seen Abraham and Tomori both force their way into Southgate’s plans after impressing for Roma and Milan, respectively, and will hope to do likewise wherever he ends up.

Article continues below

Newcastle wanted to take him on loan for the second half of last season – but balked at United’s insistence on a bonus fee if he helped them avoid relegation.

West Ham have retained interest since Lingard’s loan spell ended – and he still has a strong affection for the club.