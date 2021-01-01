Juventus in talks for Sassuolo-owned Scamacca

The forward is on loan at Genoa, but could be on the move to Turin in the January transfer window

Juventus are pushing ahead with talks over the signing of Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo following an injury to Paulo Dybala.

Argentina international Dybala is facing three weeks on the sidelines after damaging a knee ligament in Juventus’ 3-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

"This morning Paulo Dybala underwent diagnostic investigations at J | medical which revealed a low-grade lesion of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee with recovery times of approximately 15/20 days," Juventus said in a statement on their official website.

With Alvaro Morata also struggling with injuries, Juve coach Andrea Pirlo is concerned about being light in attack for the second half of the season.

Pirlo is keen to bring in some attacking pep, and he has set his sights on Scamacca.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Genoa, but they are prepared to step aside should a permanent offer come in - subject to a compensation package being agreed.

Juventus took the chance to speak to Sassuolo following the game between the two sides on Sunday.

“Scamacca? We’ll talk about that later. Let’s see what Juventus come to us with,” Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali told Sky Sport Italia.

Goal Italy can confirm that an “exploratory chat” took place between Juventus and Sassuolo.

The key piece in the jigsaw could be how Scamacca plays against Juventus in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday. It could be viewed as an audition for the attacker, who could seal a move to the Serie A champions with an imposing performance.

Juve’s schedule is packed in the second half of the season, and Pirlo would like a new face in place as soon as possible in order to take the goalscoring burden off the shoulders of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the coming days there will be further talks, but Juventus are not the only interested party.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that Serie A leaders AC Milan have already held talks with the player’s representatives.

Carnevali comments appear to point to Juventus being in pole position to sign the forward, but any delay could complicate matters.

Following the meeting with Genoa in the Coppa Italia, Juventus travel to Inter to take on their fellow title rivals.