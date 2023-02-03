Juventus already considering cutting their losses on injury-hit Pogba with MLS transfer touted

Juventus are reportedly losing patience with injury-hit Paul Pogba, and it's possible he could be released or sold in the summer as a result.

Midfielder returned to Turin in 2022

Frenchman yet to make second debut

Bianconeri mulling over their options

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning France international only returned to Turin in 2022, after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester United and becoming a free agent, but he is yet to take in a competitive appearance for the Bianconeri since heading back to Italy. A knee injury picked up in pre-season ruled him out of a World Cup defence with his country in Qatar and prevented him from playing any part for Massimiliano Allegri at club level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pogba did return to the bench in Juve’s 2-0 defeat against Monza, but has since been ruled out of action again as he heads back to the treatment table.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gazzetta dello Sport is now reporting that Juve are ready to cut their losses on the 29-year-old midfielder, who has sat out 27 matches in the 2022-23 campaign, with it suggested that his contract could be terminated or interest will be sounded out in other leagues such as MLS in America.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Juve are aware that removing Pogba from their ranks would free up important funds, with it possible that they could bring in a couple of players during the next transfer window and still be paying out less in wages than they are at present.