'Just awful'- Marsch slams report Leeds players have turned against him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites returned to victory after a seven-match winless stretch as they thrashed Cardiff 5-2 at Elland Road in their third round FA Cup replay on Wednesday. They had been going through a rough patch of form and sit just two points above the relegation zone which led to reports of mutiny against Marsch on social media. The manager hit back at those claims and insisted that the squad remains "united" and "together".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I know it's hard for everybody to be patient and I come into the spotlight if we're not getting results. I want to try and find a way for our fans, for our club, for everyone to keep their belief in this team because I see them [the players] every day, I see their work ethic. I see their commitment to each other," Marsch told reporters after beating Cardiff.

"Even this report that comes out, the 'BS' that some of the players are against me, is just awful, just awful. We are united, we are together, and we are doing everything we can as a group. We are all harbouring the responsibility, especially me. And we believe in ourselves and we know we are going to get better. I know I've taken a lot of criticism and in some cases rightly so, but I've felt internally we are moving in the right direction," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the victory, Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear went on to embrace Marsch before the media as a show of support for the under-fire manager. However, things could change if the American tactician fails to inspire his team to turn around their fortunes in the Premier League within the next few matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Marsch will lead his troops against Brentford at home on Sunday in the Premier League.