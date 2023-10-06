'We are not children' - Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are 'over' Tottenham VAR farce and claims his calls for a replay were misunderstood

Jurgen Klopp insisted that Liverpool have moved on from the Tottenham VAR farce and claimed that his calls for a replay were misunderstood.

Klopp wanted league replay

Claims he was misinterpreted

Focused on the Brighton game

WHAT HAPPENED? Before playing against Union SG in the Europa League, the German manager remarked that he believes the Premier League match against Tottenham should be replayed since VAR made a mistake by ruling out Luis DIas's goal.

"As a football person I think the outcome should be a replay," he had said.

"The audio didn't change it at all. It's important that we deal with it in a proper way. They didn't do it on purpose, we should not forget that."

It was further revealed that Diogo Jota was wrongly sent off after it was reviewed by the Premier League's Independent Key Match Incidents Panel.

However, Klopp made a U-turn on his previous statement and insisted that he was misinterpreted while also claiming that the squad along with Jota have moved on from the 2-1 loss last Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Very good, how should he (Jota) deal with it? So I knew it will be difficult, when yesterday I spoke about the other game (Tottenham), you proved me, again, everybody, how the world is," the Liverpool manager told reporters.

"I think everybody here heard what I said but everybody understood something else. That’s okay. But if I made the impression yesterday that I was still in the game against Tottenham, I was not at all.

"That is long ago and we are over that, that’s fine and Diogo is over it as well. And Joel (Matip, who scored an own goal against Tottenham) could have played tonight because he is over it as well. That’s all fine. We are not children or whatever, we just had a few questions to answer and did that and that’s it," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After succumbing to their first defeat in the Premier League last weekend, Klopp made nine changes to the side that faced Union SG on Thursday evening. His troops looked in fine rhythm as they beat the Belgian side 2-0 with goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Jota, with the latter pulling out his trademark bow-and-arrow celebration much to the delight of the Anfield crowd.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in action against Brighton on Saturday in a Premier League fixture.