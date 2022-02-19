Junior Ajayi: Libyan club Al Nasr sign former Al Ahly striker

Libyan Premier League club Al Nasr have confirmed the signing of Junior Ajayi on a free transfer.

Prior to the move, Ajayi had been without a club since his contract with African champions Al Ahly was terminated in December 2021.

The former Nigeria youth international is not alone in Mohamed Alkikly's team after the Libyan outfit also signed Nigeria's Essien Ededem on Saturday.

Ajayi has spent the majority of his career on African soil so far with previous stints at Tunisia's CS Sfaxien and Egypt's Al Ahly.

During his spell at Al Ahly, the Nigerian won four Egyptian Premier League titles with two Egyptian Cups and two Caf Champions League crowns.

On a personal note, Ajayi scored 30 goals in 103 league matches for the Red Devils with an additional six goals across African competitions.

He was part of the Nigeria U23 team that claimed the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Al Nasr are currently third in Group 1 of the Libyan Premier League with 19 points after 10 matches - 11 points behind leaders Al Ahli Benghazi.