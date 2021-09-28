Juma challenges AFC Leopards young guns to fight for position after Tusker win

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma was left delighted with his young guns in the 1-0 win over Football Kenya Federation Premier League defending champions Tusker FC.

Saad Musa struck the only goal on Sunday as the 13-time champions defied the odds to grab three points at the Thika County Stadium. But the former Harambee Star concedes there are some areas that need to be worked on ahead of the next assignment.

'They should fight for their places'

"I appreciate what the players did, they fought hard and gave 100%. We properly psyched them and they knew what was at stake and they delivered, so we appreciate the three points we have collected," Juma told Goal.

"The result made me really happy; getting maximum points against the defending champions in the first match of the season feels good.

"It is just the beginning of the marathon, so we will be working on areas we need to improve on. It is also our culture to promote young players from our junior team. Now it is up to them to fight for their places.

"We have financial challenges considering the fact that this is a team financed by the fans, and without them on the pitch, it is really tough and it explains why we have lost many players.

"But once we address the financial issues then we will perform well. Even the teams that finished above us last season are well-financed, the likes of Tusker, KCB, and Bandari."

Matano reacts after the loss

Meanwhile, Tusker coach Robert Matano insists his team lost against Ingwe owing to the injuries the Brewers are nursing.

"The injuries cost us, we did not have about seven players and we had to play with those available. My strikers and midfielders are out injured, we had to do with those available, but in the next 10 days I believe they will be back and we will go back to where we belong. Because injuries have really cost us," Matano told Goal in an initial interview.

"I was forced to play Clyde Senaji who is nursing an injury as well, and it is the reason why I substituted him. In the midfield department, it is just Humphrey Mieno who is not injured.

"The team that lost to Leopards is just a make-shift team. For example [Boniface Muchiri] is not a striker, but he was forced to play in that position."

The league takes a two-week break to pave the way for international assignments.