Should Jude Bellingham have seen red? Atletico Madrid left bemused that Real and England star wasn't sent off for reckless tackle that left Angel Correa with injury in derby

Atletico Madrid were left surprised by the referee's decision to not send off Jude Bellingham after his challenge on Angel Correa.

Atletico felt Bellingham should have been sent off

Bellingham received yellow for challenge on Correa

Atletico thrashed Real Madrid 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international midfielder brought Correa down on the ground with a rough challenge towards the end of the game for which he was cautioned with a yellow card. The decision has apparently not gone down well with Atletico Madrid who felt that Bellingham's challenge was worthy of a direct sending-off, according to Marca.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Colchoneros felt that the tackle could have resulted in a fatal injury to their player and they will now be assessing Correa's injury in the next 10 days. The club was also left bemused by Real Madrid's complaints against the refereeing in the Madrid derby as Atletico felt that Real were lucky to end the game with 11 players on the pitch.

WHAT NEXT? After a convincing 3-1 win over their rivals, Diego Simeone's side will next take on Osasuna in La Liga on Thursday.