Jude Bellingham beats Zinedine Zidane record at Real Madrid with Clasico double against Barcelona

A brace from Jude Bellingham helped Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 on Saturday in El Clasico.

Bellingham beats Zidane's record

Has now scored 10 La Liga goals in as many games

Helped Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international continued his rich vein of form as his second-half brace helped Los Blancos come from behind to beat rivals Barcelona 2-1 in the first Clasico of the season. With the two strikes against the Catalan giants, Bellingham now has 10 La Liga goals in as many games which is more than Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane ever managed in a season for the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ilkay Gundogan had put the home team in front in the sixth minute of the game but the 20-year-old's brilliance on the pitch made sure that the visitors climbed back to the top of the table with three crucial points.

WHAT NEXT? Carlo Ancelotti's side will now face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on November 5.