Jovic wants to stay at Real Madrid following Eintracht Frankfurt loan spell

The striker was unable to seal a first-team place in his first two years at the club but is hopeful of convincing Carlo Ancelotti to give him a chance

Luka Jovic has his heart set on staying at Real Madrid next season, Goal understands.

The striker has not been able to break into the starting XI at the Santiago Bernabeu side since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt two years ago.

Jovic started just four of the 17 La Liga games in which he featured during his first season at Madrid and played even less in the first half of last season before he was loaned back to the German team in January.

Why does Jovic want to stay?

Despite his struggles in Madrid, Jovic believes he can secure a place in the team for the upcoming season.

Part of his reason for optimism is that new coach Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer and previously wanted to sign the Serbia star for Napoli during the 2018-19 campaign.

Jovic is also determined to remain because he does not want to keep being sent out on loan again and wants stability.

Jovic returned to the Spanish giants on Monday to begin preparations for 2021-22 and has made a good impression in his first training sessions.

What is Madrid's position?

Jovic's place at Madrid is in no way secure, however.

The 23-year-old, who was signed for €70 million (£62m/$79m), is one of many figures in the Spanish capital who are considered sellable.

He could have been sold on last season but the club initially decided to keep him because Borja Mayoral was loaned to Roma last October.

The former Benfica attacker still has four years left on his contract at Madrid.

How did Jovic perform last season?

After playing just four times in La Liga at the start of last season, Jovic made 18 Bundesliga appearances after he was loaned back to Frankfurt.

However, he started just eight of those matches and ended the campaign with four goals.

