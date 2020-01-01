Jovic: I watch videos of myself from a year ago and think 'what's gone wrong?'

Despite the fact that he has only scored one goal for Real Madrid this season, the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward thinks he can turn things around

Luka Jovic has opened up on his disappointing form with Real Madrid this season, stating: "Sometimes I watch videos of my games last year and I think: 'What's gone wrong?'"

Speaking to Sports Afternoon with Kristina, the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward has talked about the contrast between his goalscoring record last term, when he netted 27 times in 48 appearances, and his recent struggles. Since moving to Spain in the summer, he has only one goal to his name.

That came courtesy of a header late in injury time against Leganes in La Liga, the fifth goal in a 5-0 win. Jovic has also tallied one assist in the league but, along with fellow new arrival Eden Hazard, he will have hoped for a much faster start with Zinedine Zidane's side.

"Honestly, I'm not happy with the season because I know I can improve," he said.

"But we all know that Real Madrid is a huge club and difficult even for experienced players to get used to. Even more so for a 21-year-old they have paid €60 million for.

"The pressure is massive, I'm battling at the moment without success. But I hope the situation changes."

Despite Jovic's difficulties, Los Blancos are currently three points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga. They have been beaten only once in the league – a 1-0 defeat to Mallorca back in October – and they are still in contention for the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, where they face Manchester City later this month.

Lacklustre start aside, Jovic feels that he has what it takes to turn things around at the Santiago Bernabeu. "In my country [Serbia], I still feel that there is a negative undercurrent when talking about my game at Real Madrid," he said.

"But I am convinced that I will do well and that I will show that I am at Real Madrid because I have the quality [to be here]."

Zidane, meanwhile, has also backed Jovic to make a success of his time with Los Blancos . "He is the future," his manager said last month. "He has to be calm. He is learning.

"He's a boy who wants to learn a lot. He's very good. He'll get a lot of goals. We've backed him and you have to be calm with him."