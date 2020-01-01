Jota's Wolves destroys Ndidi's Leicester City 8-2 in ePremier League invitational

The Portuguese forward had the better of the Nigerian midfielder in the video game series

Wolves forward Diogo Jota saw off Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi 8-2 in the Round of 16 of the ePremier League invitational.

The competition sees league players come up against one another representing their clubs in the Fifa 20 video game.

The competition aims to keep fans and players engaged during the lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, with proceeds going to the #PlayersTogether initiative to support NHS staff at the forefront of the pandemic in the UK.

Jota's character in the game, as captain, scored four goals and he has progressed to the quarter-finals.

"I think I know more of the game than him!" 🤣@Wolves' @DiogoJota18's reaction to his comprehensive #ePremierLeague Invitational victory against @LCFC: pic.twitter.com/LAJSYXoOlI — Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2020

Reacting after the game, the Portuguese forward boasted of his superiority in the video game over Ndidi.

"Although Ndidi put in a good effort, I think I know more of the game than him," Jota said.

Other results of the day saw Shedfield United's Lys Mousset beat Norwich City's Todd Cantwell 6-2, Bournemouth's Philip Billing lost 4-2 to Brighton's Neal Maupay, while Burnley's Dwight McNeil thrashed Arsenal's Josh Franceschi 3-1.