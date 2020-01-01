Joseph Yobo confirmed as new Nigeria assistant coach

The former Super Eagles skipper has been installed as the country’s senior national team assistant boss following Imama Amapakabo’s removal

Joseph Yobo has been confirmed as the new Nigeria assistant coach.



With Imama Amapakabo having been ushered through the exit door, the three-time African champions turned to a familiar face for inspiration.

The Everton legend captained the Super Eagles to a triumphant outing at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, and will now assist Gernot Rohr.

A NFF statement read: “The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed former Super Eagles’ defender and captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the team. He replaces Imama Amapakabo in the three –time African champions’ technical crew.

Yobo graduated from to the Super Eagles after representing the country at the U20 title during the 1999 Fifa U20 World Cup.

Having earned his first senior cap in an Afcon qualifying match against Zambia, the ex Olympique Marseille man went ahead to gather 101 appearances to become the country’s most capped Eagle – a honour he shares with Vincent Enyeama.

Also, he participated in three Fifa World Cups and six Africa Cup of Nations finals.

At club level, he won two Turkish Cup titles, 1 Super Lig diadem and was voted in Africa's bext XI for 2007–08 season.

He is expected to make his bow when Rohr’s team face Sierra Leone on March 23 as the race for Cameroon 2021 commences.