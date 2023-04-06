Jose Mourinho Part III? Chelsea approach Portuguese coach as contact made with THIRD former manager

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Jose Mourinho and sounded him out regarding a potential third stint as manager at Stamford Bridge.

Blues parted company with Potter

Lampard back in amid links to Conte

Title-winning coach also on long list

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese is still held in held regard by Blues supporters, with three Premier League title triumphs on his glittering CV. It has been suggested that he could be lined up for a return to familiar surroundings as Chelsea once again find themselves in the market for a new boss.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Graham Potter has been sacked after just 31 games at the helm, with the Blues languishing in 11th spot after two transfer windows of elaborate spending. Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann are considered to be favourites to fill a prominent post, while Frank Lampard is being placed in interim charge and there has been talk of bringing Antonio Conte back.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With the recruitment net being spread far and wide by Todd Boehly and Co, Relevo reports that Mourinho has been contacted by the Blues as questions are asked of his future at Serie A giants Roma. His fellow countryman, former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, is another that Chelsea have on their long list of candidates.

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho knows all about life in England, having also worked at Manchester United and Tottenham. He is considered to be a useful option for Chelsea as he would help to bring the best out of several Spanish and Portuguese speakers in the Blues’ ranks – such as Joao Felix, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Enzo Fernandez and Cesar Azpilicueta.