Reunion on the cards: Jose Mourinho eyeing January swoop for Tottenham's Eric Dier as he bids to shore up leaky Roma defence

Jose Mourinho is said to be eyeing a potential reunion with Tottenham defender Eric Dier at Roma.

Dier seemingly out of favour at Spurs

Hasn't played under Postecoglou

Roma open to a January move

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sports Witness, the 29-year-old defender is said to be attracting the attention of Roma - and former boss Mourinho - after falling out of favour at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou. Although FFP is said to be playing a part in the Italian side's approaches, it remains unclear whether the England international would be open to a move to Serie A.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham have found success thus far under their new boss and currently sit top of the Premier League table after eight games. Dier has been named a substitute on three occasions but is still yet to feature in a Spurs shirt this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIER?: It remains to be seen whether his future lies at Tottenham or if he feels a move to Italy to link up with former boss Mourinho would suit him. Spurs have so far opted to go with Cristian Romero and summer signing Micky van de Ven at the heart of their defence.