Mourinho fears Bale could suffer setback working with Arsenal coach

The Spurs boss fears that the progress the attacker has made in recent weeks may be destroyed by his international sojourn

Jose Mourinho is concerned Gareth Bale's best interests may not be looked after while he is on international duty with an Arsenal coach on the Wales coaching staff.

Bale was this week recalled for Wales' upcoming clashes with the United States, Republic of Ireland and Finland after missing their October matches due to a knee injury.

Mourinho has eased Bale back into action following his loan move from Real Madrid to Tottenham as the forward builds his fitness up after spending so long on the sidelines.

Robert Page has stepped in to take charge of Wales after the arrest of Ryan Giggs, who denies any wrongdoing, following an allegation of assault.

Page will be assisted by Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenberg, which Spurs boss Mourinho is not comfortable about.

Asked about Bale's fitness, Mourinho said: "I think he's getting better and better. I felt that he could play 90 minutes [in a Europa League win over Ludogorets on Thursday] but it's not about can or cannot, it's about managing the situation and keeping him safe.

"He's player that needs to be safe, he's a player that had enough problems in the past. He is working so much and we all are working so much and so carefully with him that we don't want to destroy the work that everybody has been doing for the past couple of months.

"Of course Wales have two matches where they play in the Nations League and I expect him to play, but if they care as much about him as they say they do, they have to manage the recovery periods, manage how many days between one match and another, manage the minutes he plays and they should not let him get into fatigue levels.

"I don't think, from what I'm reading, it will not be Giggs responsible for these matches and I'm sorry about that because in the previous fixtures, he called me, we spoke about Ben Davies – not Gareth, because Gareth was not there – and we shared opinions on the situation which is probably not going to happen this time.

"The fact that one of their coaches is an Arsenal coach, doesn't make me very comfortable. Honestly, it doesn't make me very comfortable. I think national teams should have coaches that work exclusively for them, not coaches that work for other clubs."