Jorginho reveals reasons for Arsenal transfer from Chelsea having previously been linked with return to Napoli

Jorginho has been explaining the thinking behind his January transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal, having previously been linked with a return to Napoli.

Italy international crossed London in January

Excited to link up with Gunners boss Arteta

Vast experience being put to good use

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italy international midfielder, who helped his country to continental glory at Euro 2020, has been in English football since moving to Stamford Bridge in 2018. A retracing of steps to Serie A was speculated on across several windows, but the winter of 2023 saw the classy 31-year-old playmaker cross London to link up with Premier League leaders at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if the presence of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal – a coach who has always been open in his admiration for the midfielder – was a decisive factor in his move, Jorginho told DAZN: “It’s one of the reasons, surely. He called me and it was all very quick, we made the deal in less than 48 hours. I had spoken to Chelsea and I knew I was no longer part of their plans. I wanted to progress in my career and the Arsenal project suits me. It’s a young team that plays good football and fits my characteristics. I considered every scenario and made the decision. Sometimes you must accept when you are out of a project and that things come to an end.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jorginho’s presence at Arsenal has been welcomed by his new team-mates, with Aaron Ramsdale among those to have talked up the Italian’s experience and winning mentality. The Gunners goalkeeper said in The Mirror after seeing Arteta’s side battle back to claim a 4-2 win at Aston Villa last time out: “These are people which us young boys can tap into their minds. They have won major things and, when we have had a tough week where we lost, it could be quite easy for some of us young boys to feel nervous. That’s probably what it was in the first 45 minutes (against Villa) maybe. We just got told to go back to basics, play our game, and that’s what happened.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have pulled two points clear again at the top of the Premier League table, while still boasting a game in hand on those directly below them, and will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Leicester.