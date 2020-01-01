Jorge Costa proud of Mumbai City's second-half display against Jamshedpur FC

Costa said that he made half-time changes because he was not happy with the first-half...

Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa was surprised by his opponents Jamshedpur FC on Thursday but claimed to be proud of his players after their 2-1 win at the Mumbai Football Arena.

A strong second-half display with goals from Amine Chermiti and Bidyananda Singh allowed the Islanders to secure three points and boost their playoff chances.

"I was not happy at half-time with the way we were playing. I felt the need to change some things. We were not expecting this Jamshedpur, they changed their system. They have a lot of offensive players.

More teams

"The way that the game went in the first half, I thought I can make a difference with more quality to have more of the ball. We saw there is a gap between the Jamshedpur defensive line and midfield. I was not happy and I decided to (make the changes)."

Costa lauded the effort of his players after Mumbai Citu's first comeback win of the season and vowed to do their best in the upcoming games.

"I am very proud of all the work that my players have been doing from the first day. What they are doing every day in training. I don't know what will happen in the next two games. We can finish in the top four and this is what we want and what we will fight for. We are fighting.

"We know that in some positions we are not so strong like other teams in ISL but we are doing our best. I am happy with all my players," he concluded.