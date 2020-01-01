Jorge Costa expects nothing less than a win from Mumbai City against Jamshedpur

Mumbai City are undefeated in their last three games...

Nothing less than a win will suit Mumbai City when they host Jamshedpur on Thursday.

Head coach Jorge Costa has said that although he respects his opponents, his team is left with little choice when they take the field due to the playoff race they are involved in.

"We must respect Jamshedpur. Three games till the end of the regular season and we have not changed a lot of things and we will not change. Sometimes we have to make small tweaks but we will stick to our plan in tomorrow's game. Very important game on Thursday. We need the three points. Any point that we lose is very bad for us. We have two options: to win or win. No other option," Costa said on the eve of the game.

In the race for the playoffs, Mumbai City are fourth after 15 games with 23 points. Their biggest competition at this point comes from Chennaiyin who have a game in hand and are on 21 points.

"I don't look at things I can't control. I am here to do my job and give my best. I don't look at others. After winning we can look at the table but not before that. Jamshedpur have good players and a good coach. They do not have much chance to finish in the top four. But we must respect them. The most important game of my life is tomorrow's match."

Costa confirmed that Sourav Das and Subhasish Bose are available for selection for Thursday's fixture. However, striker Modou Sougou will be unavailable due to a suspension. The Portuguese tactician also conceded that it will be difficult for Keegan Almeida to get chances in the first team.

"To be honest it will be difficult for him (Keegan Almeida) to win his place in the team. But we still have six games. He has time to know the team and he will hopefully get some opportunities.

I have other options for the position (right-back). So Rafique got an opportunity to play. he has played before as a right back. He has the experience and quality and his mentality and commitment to the team are unparalleled. He will do everything that I will ask him to do."

