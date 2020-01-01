Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace suffer home FA Cup loss to Derby County

The Ghana forward was on the pitch all through as the Eagles succumbed to defeat on their own turf

Jordan Ayew was in the Crystal Palace squad that was on the losing end of a 1-0 defeat to Derby County in the third round of the FA Cup at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Chris Martin was the man to make the big difference in the match with his 32nd-minute strike.

Palace were reduced to 10 men after Luka Milivojevic was given a straight red card for violent conduct in the 63rd minute.

Article continues below

Ayew played for the entire game and despite the defeat still made a high 73 touches, 37 accurate passes (88%), five successful dribbles from five and won nine of 13 ground duels.

The 28-year old Ghanaian has made 22 competitive appearances this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

This defeat to Derby is the first-ever home defeat Crystal Palace have suffered in the FA Cup as a top-flight side against a lower league opponent.