Jordan Ayew 'going home with no regrets after giving Crystal Palace 100%'

Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew insists sometimes in football, things do not always go as intended and the best thing for him is to continue working hard for the club.

The Ghana international has struggled to regularly score for the Eagles, getting on the scoresheet for the first time 43 matches on December 16 in the 2-2 draw with Southampton.

"I have been in the game for quite a long time now," Ayew told the club's official website.

"There are some periods in your life where things don’t go your way, and some periods where they go your way. I’ve had that period for a couple of months.

"But you keep working hard. I wake up every morning proud of what I’ve achieved in football. I wake up every morning knowing that when I come to train, I will give 100%, and when I play for Crystal Palace I will give 100%.

"When I go home I will have no regrets because I know I have given 100%. That is what is important for me."

The 30-year-old has further commented on the goal he scored to give his team a point against the Saints, stating he has to work harder for consistency.

"I knew that it would come at some point, I just needed to keep doing what I was doing," Ayew continued.

"The manager was encouraging me to keep doing what I was doing. I knew it would come sooner rather than later. It came, but it’s just one goal. I know I need to be more efficient, I need to be ruthless in the last 30 metres. There’s a lot of things that I can be more ruthless at.

"I’m working on it, and hopefully this will give me a lot more confidence in the future."

The attacker is part of the Black Stars squad that will take part in the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, which is scheduled to take place from January 9 to February 6.

Ghana are in Group C alongside Gabon, Comoros and Morocco.