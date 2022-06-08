Jordan Ayew: Ghana forward extends contract with Crystal Palace

The 30-year-old Black Star is among four players who have moved to extend their stay with the Eagles ahead of the new campaign

Crystal Palace have confirmed Ghana international Jordan Ayew is among four players, who have extended their stays with the Premier League outfit ahead of next season.

According to the club, Ayew's contract has been extended until the summer of 2023 alongside that of Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur, and James Tomkins.

“Crystal Palace are delighted to confirm the contracts of Jordan Ayew, Nathaniel Clyne, James McArthur, and James Tomkins have been extended until summer 2023,” revealed a statement on their official website.

“The quartet have made a combined 677 Palace appearances between them [Ayew 133, Clyne 171, McArthur 249 and Tomkins 124] and continue to be core members of the current squad.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish revealed the reason to keep the four players: “It remains of pivotal importance to get the right balance of youth and experience in any Premier League squad, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to ensure these long-standing and experienced players in Jordan, Nathaniel, James, and James remain with us for the upcoming campaign.

“Each of them played an enormous role in the progress we’ve all enjoyed in the last year, and we very much expect similar contributions for the season ahead.”

Palace have also confirmed they are in talks to tie down Senegal international Cheikhou Kouyate, to a new deal before the start of the new campaign.

“The club is also in ongoing discussions with Cheikhou Kouyate, with his contract due to expire at the end of this month,” added the statement.

The 30-year-old Ayew joined Palace on loan from Swansea City for the 2018-19 season and on July 25, 2019, he made the move permanent after penning a three-year deal.

He scored his first goal for the Eagles on August 24, 2019, against Manchester United at Old Trafford, netting the opener in the first half against the run of play, as Palace secured a historic 2-1 victory.

Last season, Ayew, who has also played for Marseille, Lorient, and Aston Villa, managed 31 appearances and scored three goals for Palace, who finished the season in 12th position with 48 points from 38 matches.

He opened his account for the top-flight campaign against Southampton on December 15, scoring during a 2-2 draw while last season, Ayew played in 33 games for Palace, scored one goal, and provided three assists.