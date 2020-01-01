Jordan Ayew: Ghana and Crystal Palace boosted as striker wins coronavirus battle

The 29-year-old has now tested negative for Covid-19 after contracting the disease earlier

Ghana and Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew has recovered from the coronavirus, the Premier League club has announced.

The striker tested positive for the disease upon his return from international duty with Ghana who faced Mali and Asian champions Qatar in international friendly matches earlier this month.

His return boosts Palace ahead of Friday's English league clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers. It will help Ghana ahead of November's 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan.

"Roy Hodgson's pre-Wolverhampton Wanderers press conference was full of positives, with Hodgson confirming that five first-team players are now back available," Palace announced in team news on their official website on Tuesday ahead of Friday's match.

"After picking up an injury on international duty, James McCarthy has returned to training this week, plus Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are fully fit for tomorrow night’s game.

"Furthermore, following positive Covid-19 tests, Jordan Ayew and Jack Butland are both available and among the squad following their periods of self-isolation.

"The Eagles will be without the long-term injured players in Wayne Hennessey and Connor Wickham, whilst Hodgson also suggested that the trip to Molineux comes too soon for Joel Ward.

"Tyrick Mitchell will be subject to a late fitness test, and will be assessed tomorrow morning before the squad travel, after taking a knock in training yesterday."

Ghana succumbed to a 3-0 loss to Mali in their first friendly match before bouncing back with a 5-1 victory over Qatar.

Ayew sat out Palace’s league games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham due to the infection, and was one of about seven Black Stars players confirmed positive for coronavirus upon their return from international duty. He is the second of the contingent to be announced recovered, following Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah.

Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah, Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo, Hoffenheim centre-back Kasim Nuhu Adams and Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban all also tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from the Ghana camp.

Ghana are hoping to have all the sick players recovered in time ahead of the back-to-back Afcon qualifying matches against Sudan.