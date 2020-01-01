Jordan and Andre Ayew get thumbs up from former Ghana international

Erstwhile Black Stars attacker Sola shares his thoughts on the output of his nephews in England

Former Ghana international Sola Ayew has hailed nephews Jordan and Andre for their outstanding performances in the 2019-20 football season.

While Jordan grabbed headlines on the books of Premier League side Crystal Palace, Andre was arguably the toast of Swansea City fans in the Championship.

Interestingly, they both finished the term as their clubs' top scorer.

“It [Jordan's performances] is not surprising to us at all, looking at what he's doing in the Premier League. He has the qualities to do more than what he's even doing now,” Sola told Nkunim FM.

“The family is solidly behind him, we pray against injury and hope he can do more.

“As for the performance of Dede Ayew, I think we need not to waste time on it because we all know the qualities of him, what he has done and what he can do."

Jordan netted nine times in 37 appearances to help Palace to a 14th finish in the Premier League.

In the process, he broke the record as Ghana's top scorer in the English top-flight, his 25 strikes going one strike clear of Anthony Yeboah's haul.

His outstanding showing did not go unappreciated as he won Crystal Palace's Player of the Year, Crystal Palace Players' Player of the Year and Goal of the Year honours at the club's end of season awards on Tuesday.

“I’ve worked so hard to get into the team and I think the first season I came into this team wasn’t the best but the club had faith in me, the club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay as well,” Ayew said after picking up his prizes.

"I had the desire to have a better season and things have gone so well. I’m just grateful."

Andre, on the other hand, scored 15 times in 44 matches to help Swansea reach the Championship play-off semi-final.

With seven assists to his name also, the 30-year-old contributed to 22 goals for the Jack Army, who finished sixth in the regular season.

“I’m very happy with the season. I’m happy with the squad I’ve had around me and the players who have given me", Ayew recently said, as reported by his club's official website.

Jordan and Andre are both products of French side Olympique Marseille.