‘Joke of the decade’ - Nigeria reacts after Ndidi missed out on Africa’s best XI

The Super Eagles combative midfielder did not make the African team of the year despite his exploits for both club and country

Nigerian fans have reacted angrily to Wilfred Ndidi’s exclusion from 2019 Africa’s best X1 players announced during the Caf awards ceremony in Egypt on Tuesday night.

Senegal forward Sadio Mane, who was named the African Player of the Year, is joined by Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech and Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye on the list.

Also included are Cameroon's Joel Matip, Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since his arrival to the Premier League from Belgian side Genk.

Last season, the 23-year-old was the second-best tackler in the English top-flight and currently ranks high in tackling and interceptions.

Article continues below

At the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Ndidi emerged as the player with most tackles to help the Super Eagles finish third in the biennial tournament.

Surprised by the exclusion of the midfielder from the best XI list, Nigerian fans have taken to the social media to express their feelings.

#CAFAwards2019 where's ndidi please, like why didn't he make the xi. you all should tell us who the best defensive midfielder in europe is... ndidi is the best! pic.twitter.com/V7jdRkOHpZ — OZURUMBA OF LAGOS🗯🇳🇬 (@Generalchuma) January 7, 2020

Ndidi was just rubbed off his rightful place in that squad but God know best. #CAFAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/FJENfQSSfr — 𝔹𝔼𝕋𝕋𝔼ℝ 𝕓𝕖 ℝ𝔼𝔸𝔻𝕐 (@im_braidy) January 7, 2020

Ndidi not being on the Africa team of the year is the most tragic thing you'll see all day😓#CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/7vqUO6CqNd — Rooi (@Rookie_swaveyy) January 7, 2020

I’ve said this countless times Ndidi is underrated. Why didn’t he make the list? He play last season was brilliant too... #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/4XiWWz4Fpc — Ejiks🦁🦅🌍 (@Ejiks_Opara) January 7, 2020

No Ndidi in CAF Best XI in 2019.#CAFAwards2019:



Joke of the decade pic.twitter.com/Uf8G6YKBx2 — Buhari's Prodigal Daughter (@johnnysleek) January 7, 2020

What?

Ndidi not among African Best? #CAFAwards2019 is fake pic.twitter.com/u1e4ZvPIma — De Nolly P (@Nolly_Pee) January 7, 2020

How did Gana Gueye make CAF Team of the Year ahead of Wilfred Ndidi? SOMEBODY WAKE ME UP FROM THIS DREAM🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#CAFAwards2019 https://t.co/JgEwsHlz5l — 𝗝𝗢𝗘𝗟 𝗘𝗗𝗘𝗧™ 👑 ❁ (@JoelE_Edet) January 7, 2020