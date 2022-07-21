Johnson hails Kodisang as Kaizer Chiefs miss out on midfielder

The 22-year-old will remain in Europe after weeks of negotiations between his club SC Braga and the Soweto giants broke down

Former Al Ahly assistant coach Cavin Johnson believes “now it’s his time” as he reacts to Kobamelo Kodisang’s imminent loan move to newly-promoted Primeira Liga side GD Chaves.

Kodisang is expected to complete a loan transfer to Chaves from his club SC Braga who failed to agree with Kaizer Chiefs who were keen to sign the midfielder in a permanent move.

With Chiefs having missed out on the player, Johnson feels it’s the best development for the player to take his “game to the next level.”

“As I said, when you are in Europe, try and stay there for as long as you can to get better exposure and take your game to the next level,” Johnson told Sowetan Live.

“So he has done that and good luck to him. But I haven’t spoken to him and the club that has given him the loan is probably looking at playing him more often.

“So he will get more exposure and they have to play him. That's why they probably took him and I wish him luck for that.”

“My advice to Kodisang is that they have given him another lease of life in Europe and he has made a mark... now it’s his time.”

Johnson is the coach who handed Kodisang his Premier Soccer League debut in 2015 two days before the player turned 16 while at Platinum Stars.

Having been with Braga since 2019, the South Africa youth international only made his Primeira Liga maiden appearance in May 2022.

“I mean, he is not getting younger... it’s time to make his mark and make sure that everybody sees the potential that he has and get into the Bafana Bafana team if he can,” said Johnson.

“Let him push harder and be stronger because staying in Europe is not easy also, so he is going to make sure he backs it up with a good performance on the pitch.

“I’m happy for the way he has done so far. He is a good kid and a nice player. He doesn't do funny things. He just has to take the opportunity now and improve.”