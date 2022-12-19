'I did it first!' - John Terry reacts to retired Aguero donning Argentina kit and joining World Cup final celebrations

Chelsea and England legend John Terry jokingly claimed Sergio Aguero imitated him by joining Argentina's World Cup celebrations in full kit.

Aguero joins in Argentina celebrations

Terry jokes he's being imitated

Striker forced to retire in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? As Argentina climbed atop the footballing mountain once more, one of the greatest footballers to hail from the country in Aguero joined the celebrations after full-time. Terry made light of the circumstances, comparing Aguero's situation to his own when Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012.

WHAT HE SAID: While working on BeIN Sports, the former defender joked: "Aguero has gone for the full John Terry there hasn’t he?! I did it first."

He later tweeted: "If your [sic] going to do it, at least go for it and put the shin pads and boots on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Terry sat out the Champions League final in 2012 after being sent off in the semi-final against Barcelona, but joined the celebrations on the pitch after Chelsea were confirmed as winners. Aguero was forced to retire in 2021 after discovering a heart condition, but got involved in the jubilant full-time scenes regardless. He would have likely been involved for La Albiceleste in his final World Cup, had it not been for the sudden retirement.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR AGUERO? At this rate, the former Manchester City man will likely be involved in the continued trophy celebrations as Argentina return home from Qatar.