John Oyemba: Fjellhamar FK sign Kenya goalkeeper from AFC Leopards

Kenya international John Oyemba has sealed a move to the Norwegian fourth-tier side Fjellhamar FK.

The custodian has been in Norway for studies after cutting short his deal with Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards at the end of last season.

An announcement by the Lorenskog-based side confirmed that the Kenyan is now part of their team.

What has been said?

"It is truly not commonplace to be able to welcome a national team player to us in Fjellhamar FK," the club posted on their official portal.

"The 28-year-old goalkeeper joined our A-team gang earlier this year, after the transfer from the Kenyan Premier League and AFC Leopards from Nairobi went smoothly.

"John is a student, and the transition from professional football in his home country to studies and Norway is, as you can imagine, relatively large. Especially now in the winter months.

"John Oyemba has two caps for the Harambee Stars, as the Kenyan national team is called. John was also part of the Kenyan squad that participated in the 2019 edition of AFCON - the African Championship."

The custodian has also played for Kariobangi Sharks before opting to join Ingwe at the beginning of the 2019/20 season. Before joining the Slum Boys, Oyemba was a player at Nairobi Stima.

Oburu unveiled at Zesco

Meanwhile, former Leopards forward Vincent Oburu has completed a transfer move to Zambian Super League side, Zesco United.

The versatile forward has been with Wazito where he struggled to ensure he regularly performed despite consistent changes in the technical bench.

Oburu will be the second Kenyan player at the club, joining Harambee Stars goalkeeper Ian Otieno. Recently, Jesse Were left the club after establishing legendary status with the Super League giants.

David Odhiambo, John Makwatta and Anthony Akumu had left earlier, drastically reducing the number of Kenyan stars with the Zambian club.

He is expected to be in the Timu ya Ziko squad on Saturday to play Kafue Celtic in the Zambian top tier.



Zesco are currently second on the table with 37 points from 21 matches, five shy of leaders Red Arrows.