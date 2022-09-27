John Obi Mikel retires: Uefa, Chelsea & Terry lead tributes for Nigeria legend

Footballers from across the globe have paid tribute to John Obi Mikel after he announced his retirement.

  • Mikel announced retirement aged 35
  • Many have paid tribute ex-midfielder
  • UCL, UEL and Premier League winner

WHAT HAPPENED? Obi Mikel brought his renowned football career to a close on Tuesday and some of the biggest names in football have paid tribute to the former Nigeria captain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old retires as one of Africa’s most decorated footballers, having won the Uefa Champions League, Europa League, Premier League and the Africa Cup of Nations, a feat only bettered by Samuel Eto’o - who is now the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

THE VERDICT

WHAT NEXT FOR OBI MIKEL? He suggested he could remain involved in football, writing: "This is not goodbye, it’s the start of another journey, another chapter of my life."

