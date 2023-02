The football world is in mourning after the passing of the legendary BBC commentator on Thursday

The great BBC Sport commentator John Motson, who worked for the broadcasting company for 50 years, has died at the age of 77.

Motson, fondly known as 'Motty' by football fans across the United Kingdom, covered over 2,000 games across his illustrious career and commentated on 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for the BBC.

