Joel Matip's wife Larissa gets mealtime tips from fans

Larissa Matip, wife to Liverpool defender Joel Matip, has got fans talking after she posted a picture of the player online, prompting Reds supporters to implore her to keep the centre-back healthy and well-fed during the run-in.

The mother of one received numerous requests from fans on what they would wish her to do to ensure he is in prime condition to help Liverpool’s continued quest for a quadruple after she posted Matip’s photo with the caption ‘Love the ring on his finger,’

Love the ring on his finger 😉 pic.twitter.com/HSznMXwqqZ — Larissa Matip (@LarissaMatip) May 5, 2022

“Please prepare his best food for him so he can be ready for the final,” replied @ChukSudi with Liverpool in the May 14 and 28 FA Cup and Uefa Champions League finals respectively.

“Don't take him away from us, we still need him for the quadruple. After that, you can have him until August,” commented @Aliom44.

“A true legend. Please keep him fit for the end of the season,” stressed @stateless_71.

Some fans feel the post shows Matip has good protection at home just the way he protects the Liverpool defence.

“The man knows how to protect and is calm and composed and like in the team, has the right partner. YNWA,” observed @Zahfeer7.

Others used the opportunity to solicit for tickets to one of the finals, with Liverpool having secured their place in the UCL showpiece after defeating Villarreal across two legs in the semi-final.

“Have you had a word with Joel yet about sorting me a ticket for the final, Larissa?” posed @MaccaLFC3. He added: “Favour can be returned if you need your air conditioning fixing.”

However, many fans were keen to use the post as an opportunity to celebrate the defender's outstanding form in the heart of the Liverpool backline this season.

“You like his ring, a lot of Liverpool fans are more interested what he does with his feet and head, sorry,” @DerekWa68977078 replied to Larissa, who married long-term partner Matip in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2020 Premier League triumph.

Matip, who was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing at Liverpool, joined the Reds from Schalke 04 in 2016 and has been a key cog in their defence ever since.

He has been instrumental in their hunt for four trophies this season, forming an unbreakable partnership with Virgil van Dijk whom he outshone when being named Premier League Player of the Month of February.