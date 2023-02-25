'I have more freedom' - Joao Felix explains differences between Atletico and Chelsea and hints at Blues stay

Joao Felix has said it won't be long until everything clicks for him at Chelsea and even suggested he may stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this season.

Arrived in £11m loan deal from Atletico Madrid in January

Was sent off in first game for Blues

Netted first goal for Chelsea at West Ham

WHAT HAPPENED? This season has, no doubt, been a difficult one for Chelsea. A boatload of new arrivals, including Felix himself, has made it difficult for Graham Potter to get his youthful side to gel, resulting in a patch of poor form that has led many to question the future of the Chelsea manager. They sit 10th in the Premier League with their Champions League campaign hanging in the balance, too. Regardless of these factors, Felix has enjoyed his football and has inferred that the shackles put on him by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid have been taken off at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking with Portuguese outlet Eleven Portugal, he said: "The position I play, and the way we play at Chelsea is different to Atletico. Clearly I have more freedom to put my football into practice, to be at my best to help the team. I feel good playing here. It's just a matter of getting results and it will be perfect."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix falls into the category that the likes of Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling and incoming signing Christian Nkunku inhabit, too. While being a proficient forward, no one really knows what his best position is in that frontline. He certainly won't be that prolific goalscorer the Blues are crying out for. That was exacerbated by the chances he missed before Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League 10 days ago.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? Despite any late injury news, he'll be starting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow as Chelsea take on Spurs in a game the Blues must win if they are to keep their faint hopes of Champions League qualification alive.