Jimenez makes first Wolves appearance since suffering fractured skull

The Mexico international will start for the Premier League side in their first pre-season friendly against Crewe Alexandra

Raul Jimenez is back in the Wolves team for the first time since suffering a fractured skull in November.

The Mexico international has been included in the starting XI for the Premier League side's friendly against Crewe Alexandra.

The match is Wolves' first under new coach Bruno Lage, who took charge this summer after Nuno Espirito Santo's departure.

What happened to Jimenez?

Jimenez sustained a fractured skull in late-November after clashing heads with David Luiz during a Premier League clash against Arsenal.

He required emergency surgery on the injury and the 30-year-old was not cleared to resume full training with his team-mates until May.

Jimenez will have to wear a headguard specially designed to protect him during training sessions and matches.

The forward has had to miss out on a place in Mexico's team for the 2020 Olympics, despite coach Gerardo Martino suggesting in May that he could be included.

How important has Jimenez been for Wolves?

The centre-forward joined Wolves on an initial loan deal from Benfica in 2018, eventually sealing a permanent move for £30 million ($40m).

He has scored 34 times in just 86 appearances in the Premier League for the Molineux side.

He managed four goals from 10 games last season before his injury.

