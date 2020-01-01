Jimenez still keeping ‘doors open’ as new Wolves deal fails to end Man Utd & Real Madrid transfer talk

The Mexico international striker is enjoying his time at Molineux, and is committed to fresh terms, but he admits anything can happen in football

Raul Jimenez continues to “keep doors open” on the transfer front at Wolves, with the Mexico international continuing to spark talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid despite committing to a new contract.

The prolific frontman has agreed fresh terms at Molineux through to the summer of 2024.

It remains to be seen, though, whether that deal will be seen out in the West Midlands.

Wolves have ensured that a prized asset on their books retains full market value, with a long-term agreement ensuring that they can demand big money from any sale.

Jimenez has offered no indication that he will be looking for a way out, with the 29-year-old feeling settled in his current surroundings.

He is, however, aware that anything can happen in football and concedes that further speculation regarding his future is set to be sparked in upcoming windows.

Jimenez told Sky Sports of the transfer rumours he has been generating, with clubs across Europe said to be monitoring his prolific strike rate in England: “I was on my days off, on holiday, and every day that I woke up I was at a new club.

“It was just rumours, that’s it. I’m happy here and happy to stay here.

“You always have to keep doors open for everything but never lose your mind. It’s going to be like this for all the transfer windows.

“If I stay, I’m very happy and I’m going to keep playing the same. If I have to leave, well it’s going to be part of it. We are professional football players and it is part of our life.”

Jimenez has made no secret of his desire to grace a Champions League stage and believes Wolves are capable of providing him with that platform.

“I think so,” he said when asked if a top-four finish can be chased down.

“If we continue working like we are doing in the last two seasons, we did very good.

“Last season I think we deserved more. The last games we didn’t get want we want but we are a great team, a great family and if we stay together we can do it.”

While European football forms part of collective ambition at Wolves, Jimenez also has personal targets to chase down, with club legend Steve Bull challenging him to eat away at a club-record haul of goals that stands at 306.

“He was a very good player here at Wolves and I’m looking to make my own history. I’m here to help the team in our tasks,” Jimenez, who has 46 efforts to his name said of following in the footsteps of an icon.

“He asked me to beat his goal marks. I told him it will be difficult but I will try.”