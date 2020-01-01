Jiangsu Suning striker Tabitha Chawinga on how she helped sister Temwa secure China deal

The Malawi star revealed the role she played to help her younger sister complete a move to the Asian nation during the winter

Jiangsu Suning striker Tabitha Chawinga said she used her influence in China to secure a contract for her sister Temwa in January.

The 24-year-old has established herself in China since she arrived from Sweden in 2018, with her exploits earning her back-to-back Chinese Women's Super League Best Player of the Year awards.

With 68 goals in all competitions in two seasons, Tabitha helped Jiangsu finish as runners-up in 2018 before claiming all the domestic titles in 2019, including a first league diadem since 2009.

Her reputation increased demands for African strikers in the Chinese top-flight, opening doors for South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana, and the Nigeria duo of Francisca Ordega and Chiwendu Ihezuo in 2019.

Having extended her stay with Jiangsu, Tabitha revealed how she used her influence to pave the way for sister Temwa, who replaced her at Swedish outfit Kvarnsveden, in China this winter.

"The [Kvarnsveden] club owner resisted because he did not believe Malawi could produce another good player like me," Tabitha told BBC.

"But I fought hard for my sister, so they eventually agreed to invite her for trials and they signed her.

"I recommended my sister Temwa, and I did not have to explain a lot because she was [second] top scorer in Sweden and so Wuhan FC were quick to sign her."

The Malawian sisters will go head to head for the first time when the Chinese season resume on August 23 after playing together for the national team, DD Sunshine in Malawi and Kvarnsveden in Sweden.

And the Chawinga sisters are eager to compete against each other for domestic titles and top scorer gongs for their respective teams.

Tabitha said: "she's a very good player, and the thing is everyone will be working hard to make her team and fans happy."

Anticipating a childhood rivalry rekindled, Temwa, who is thankful for Tabitha's incredible support in her career journey, said: "My sister has been instrumental in my career progression.

"She, of course, made connections for me to leave Malawi to play abroad, but most importantly has always advised me to fight hard, to know what I want and to pursue it without listening to distracting people.

"Both of us will our best to see who the best player is. Back home the family are very happy about us. My parents never thought their children would one day play football outside of the country, but now it's happening."

With all the matches to be played at the Haigeng Sports Training Base in Kunming, Tabitha's Jiangsu will open their title defence against newly promoted Hebei China Fortune on August 23.

Wuhan will face Henan Jianye, who will be without the services of Nigeria duo of Chiwendu Ihezuo and Onome Ebi, on the same day.

Based on the fixtures, the two Malawian sisters will play against each other for the first time when Jiangsu face Wuhan on August 29.