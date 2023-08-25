'I can only get better' - Jeremy Doku eager for Pep Guardiola to 'teach' him and reveals Kevin De Bruyne's influence in his €65m move to Man City

Jeremy Doku feels he can "only get better" under Pep Guardiola and revealed how Kevin de Bruyne influenced him to join Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian winger sealed a €65 million (£56m/$70m) move from Rennes and is set to spend the next five seasons at the Etihad. Doku had offers from Chelsea and West Ham but he snubbed the two London clubs in favour of a move to City as he seeks to further develop his game under Guardiola.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm very excited because, with a top coach, I can only be a better player and I want to know what he can teach me to be a better player. Big, big, big club, massive club, so I'm very excited and I can't wait to start," he stated to the official club media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Doku admitted that he had a chat with his compatriot and national team skipper De Bruyne before choosing City and the midfielder offered him a few bits of advice which further helped him to decide his next destination.

"Yeah, of course I know Kevin. He's now our captain also so yeah as soon as he heard about the rumours (about the move), he directly sent me a message and gave me some info, (asking) if I had questions,” Doku revealed.

“And yeah, obviously now he's injured but he sent me a message and told me that if I have any questions and if I need him for anything, he's there. So, I was happy to hear that and it’s very nice. It makes it more easier for me, but I already heard that everyone in the group is good," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Doku will look to hit the ground running when the champions visit Sheffield United on Sunday in the Premier League.