'There's a time and a place' - Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez scolded by LA Galaxy coach for Twitch stream

LA Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has been criticized by manager Greg Vanney for disclosing an injury update while on a Twitch stream.

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran forward has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since mid-February and was a doubt for the Galaxy's game at FC Dallas on Sunday. However, Hernandez gave a clear answer about his condition while speaking online, telling viewers on his Twitch stream: “Am I going to play in Dallas? No, I’m still recovering from my injury. I’m going to be between two to five more weeks out because we have to be very careful with the recovery to avoid relapses."

WHAT THEY SAID: Such news is typically kept in-house, leading the Galaxy boss to be somewhat displeased with Hernandez's latest revelation.

“I think at the end of the day, players sometimes get out in front of it and want to let fans and other people know how they’re doing,” Vanney said in a press conference. “But ultimately there is a way and a time and a place to give that, because it’s also about the opposition, game management, game prep, all those kinds of things. It’s not earth shattering in this situation, but in different circumstances these things could be very important information that you give to the other team or the opposition that you don’t necessarily want to be doing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vanney's side will be without Hernandez for their MLS opener, but will be boosted by the loan signing of Lucas Calegari from Brazilian side Fluminense. The Galaxy are aiming to end their nine-year drought for a major trophy this term, having been eliminated by rivals LAFC in the playoffs last year.

WHAT NEXT FOR HERNANDEZ? As he revealed to his Twitch viewers, the Mexican forward could be out for between two to five weeks, meaning Galaxy will hope he will be fit enough to feature against the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 19.