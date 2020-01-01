Janine Van Wyk: Fortuna Hjorring part ways with Banyana Banyana captain

The defender has left the Danish giants without having kicked a ball in competitive matches during her six-month stay

South Africa international Janine Van Wyk has announced she has terminated her contract with Danish club Fortuna Hjorring.

The 32-year-old joined the Danish side in August 2019 after ending her two-year stint with Houston Dash in November 2018, becoming the first South African woman to play football in Denmark.

However, Van Wyk failed to gain an opportunity to play for Fortuna as she struggled to recover from her knee injury suffered during South Africa's Cosafa Women's Cup triumph in the same month.

On Tuesday morning, the South African star took to social media to call time on her brief spell at Fortuna as she thanks the club for their tremendous support during her short stay in Denmark.

"Many of you know that I have recently signed for a club in Denmark and many of you know that I also sustained a knee injury at the Cosafa Cup in August 2019," Van Wyk wrote on Twitter.

"Due to the fact that I have yet to fully recovered from the injury, the club Fortuna Hjorring and I have come to an agreement to terminate my contract.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity Fortuna offered me and for giving me their continuous support and patience during my rehabilitation.

"I have made a decision to return to South Africa to fully focus on the process of the rehab where I will get the best possible treatment in order for me to get back to playing football again.

"Sometimes decisions aren't easy to make, especially when you at the stage of your career when you question whether or not it's the right decision to make, but it makes it easier when you accept the decision and are ready to face any consequences that come with it.

"I would like to thank Fortuna Jhorring for their tremendous support and guidance throughout this short journey at the club. It's heartwarming to know that there are still clubs out there that take a high interest in the players' happiness and wellbeing. Wishing you all the best for the rest of the season."

Van Wyk, who is the most-capped footballer in South Africa - male or female and the most-capped African woman, will return to South Africa where she will be continuing her rehabilitation at home.