Jamshedpur FC's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Last Updated
ISL
Jamshedpur kick off their 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a an away fixture against East Bengal before a tough test against FC Goa in gameweek two.
The Men of Steel have home games against Hyderabad, ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru in December, besides a couple more against Chennaiyin and NorthEast United in January, at Bambolim.
Owen Coyle is in his second season with the club who are yet to qualify for the play-offs.
Jamshedpur FC's Indian Super League first half fixtures 2021-22:
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Nov 21
|7:30 PM
|East Bengal vs Jamshedpur
|Nov 26
|7:30 PM
|FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
|Dec 2
|7:30 PM
|Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad
|Dec 6
|7:30 PM
|Jamshedpur vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|Dec 9
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai City vs Jamshedpur
|Dec 14
|7:30 PM
|Odisha vs Jamshedpur
|Dec 20
|7:30 PM
|Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru
|Dec 26
|7:30 PM
|Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur
|Jan 2
|7:30 PM
|Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin
|Jan 6
|7:30 PM
|Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United