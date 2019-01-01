Jamshedpur FC: Antonio Iriondo praises 'intelligent' Sumeet Passi

Antonio Iriondo believes the tendency to concede late goals is due to pressure...

Jamshedpur FC head coach Antonio Iriondi was full of praise for striker Sumeet Passi, who has had to replace injured Sergio Castel, ahead of his team's Indian Super League (ISL) match against Mumbai City.

While midfielder Piti returned to action in the team's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters, on-loan Atletico Madrid striker Sergio Castel remains sidelined due to injury. His replacement Sumit Passi has not been able to make the same kind of impact in front of goal.

"Castel is not ready yet. The doctors are doing their best to get him as soon as we can. Hopefully, he will come back soon as he is very important to us.



"We have tried all the strikers in the squad in the last matches. Aniket is a great player, he is very young and he keeps improving. Sometimes he has a lack of concentration and you can expect him at his best today and then at his worst the next day. So he needs to improve that.

"Sumit Passi, maybe he is lacking goals at this moment, but he is a very intelligent player. He understands perfectly what we want from him and what his teammates want. Some things you cannot see from outside, but we can feel it during training and even in the matches."

The ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed plenty of late drama and the Spanish coach is trying to sort things out at the back for his own team as they prepare to take on Mumbai City at home.

"I think it (conceding late goals) is more about pressure. In the last minutes, you try to maintain the scoreline if your team is winning. Then sometimes the team is struggling to keep up with the pressure. But it happens and we are not worried. Although we have taken note of it. It is happening not only to us but it a regular occurrence in the league. I don't why," Iriondo said,

Another forward who had been forced off the limelight was Gourav Mukhi who returned to the squad after serving a ban for age fraud. Iriondo confirmed the club's plan to promote him to the senior squad.

"Yes, it is the plan. He was missing his behaviour as a professional. He has to remain focused on football. We are trying to help him to achieve that. Once he improves we will be happy to get him back in the squad."

Iriondo also confirmed that Noe Acosta and Amarjeet are recovering well from their respective injuries.