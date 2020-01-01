Jamshedpur FC's Antonio Iriondo confident of Sergio Castel's impact

The former Rayo Vallecano coach is pleased to welcome Noe Acosta and Sergio Castel back into the first team...

Jamshedpur FC head coach has confirmed that Sergio Castel is fit to face Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena, on Thursday.

"Yes, he (Castel) is feeling good. We gave him 25 minutes against Kerala and he is feeling good. His presence is very important to our team. He will be fit," Iriondo affirmed.

Meanwhile, the club has been sweating over the fitness of Piti. The coach said, "The medical team is working very hard (on Piti) and working hard to get him back. He is crucial for the team but we are not sure if he will be ready."

The Men of Steel picked up three points in their last match, a 3-2 win over Kerala Blasters, to break a six-match winless run and keep up in the race for the play-offs.

On Jamshedpur's hopes of making it past the league stage, the coach commented, "It looks pretty clear that three teams will take the first three playoff spots. We have one spot we can realistically get. We are there in the mix, fighting for it despite the injuries we have had. Every match is like a final and we will fight until there is no hope. This match is like a final for us."

Jamshedpur FC have garnered just four points from a possible 15 in their away fixtures so far this season and Iriondo feels that his squad has been replenished by the return of Noe Acosta and Castel.

"Every match is different. It’s true we have only one win (against FC Goa) away from home but we have a few draws (a 2-2 draw against Kerala) and some matches we should’ve won. Now the team is better with Noe and Sergio back. We are hoping that we can get more wins. We have to work hard now," he said.

"Chennaiyin have great attacking players. They have changed the coach and their spirit and energy is high. They did not start well but they are fighting for the play-offs. It’s going to be a great match. We know there is no Tiri for us in defence but we are not playing with 10 men and I can confirm the player we choose will do great and we will fight for the victory," the Jamshedpur coach signed off.