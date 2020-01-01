Antonio Iriondo: 3-3 happens when you don't have experienced players

Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo felt that lack of experienced players in his team was the reason why the scoreline read 3-3 against NorthEast...

Despite losing out on a place in the Indian Super League playoffs this season, Jamshedpur FC head coach Antonio Iriondo wants his players to give their best when they take on bottom-placed Hyderabad FC on Thursday.

Jamshedpur are seventh on the table with 17 points from 16 matches and can climb as high as fifth if they win their last two games and other teams drop points.

Ahead of the game, Iriondo said, "We want to win at any cost. We cannot get into the top four but our job is to play the best match possible."

In their last outing, the Men of Steel were held to a 3-3 draw by NorthEast United. Iriondo said his players were unable to control that game.

"It was a crazy match. These kinds of situations happen when you don't have many experienced players to control the match. We have young players and they are getting to learn. They will definitely improve and learn how to tackle these situations."

21-year-old goalkeeper Rafique Ali did not have a good game in his first start for the club in the ISL but is willing to put up a fight for his place.

He said, "The atmosphere is good. We are not going to give up. We will fight for a positive result. We could have won the last match.

"It is an away match. So we will not get home advantage. We are together as a family. I made my debut in the last match. The teammates have supported me a lot."

