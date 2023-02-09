Jamie Carragher sorry for incorrect opinion about Man Utd's Lisandro Martinez

Former Liverpool defender turned TV pundit Jamie Carragher has been forced to changed his opinion of Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez.

Carragher said Martinez was too small

Convinced he'd fail in Premier League

Defender has starred for Man Utd

WHAT HAPPENED? Carragher famously wrote off Martinez following his summer move to Manchester United from Ajax, deeming the defender to be too small to play at centre-back in the Premier League. "We should never judge managers or players too early, but I’m convinced this can’t work because the size of him playing in a back four," he told Sky Sports. "Maybe he could go left-back, maybe he could play in a back three, but in a back four, he cannot play there in the Premier League."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Martinez has since proved Carragher wrong by becoming a key player for Manchester United and forming an excellent relationship with Raphael Varane in the heart of the Red Devils' backline. He was also part of the Argentina squad that won World Cup 2022, and Carragher admits he was wrong about Martinez.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think he’s been brilliant. To be that small and play centre-back, you’ve obviously got to be a special player and a good player," he told The Overlap. "I didn’t think someone at that size could cope in the Premier League and he has coped. He’s been brilliant. What I said before about United's spirit, he’s been a big part of that. There was a game I saw a few weeks ago, he was subbed and someone scored a late goal and he was right involved. You saw him in the World Cup, Argentinian, he’s got that fight."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez did struggle at the start of the season, particularly in defeats to Brentford and Brighton, but has gone on to become a vital player for Ten Hag. The Argentine's power and desire have helped bolster the Red Devils' backline and his performances have kept club captain Harry Maguire on the bench for the majority of the season so far.

WHAT NEXT? Martinez will be back in action for Manchester United on Sunday against Leeds United at Elland Road.