Jadon Sancho warned he could become 'worst buy in Man Utd's history'

Man Utd forward Jadon Sancho has been warned he could turn out to be the club's worst-ever buy if performances do not improve.

Sancho struggling at Man Utd

Left out of England squad

Warned he could be club's worst buy

WHAT HAPPENED? Former United defender Paul Parker has said he believes that Sancho has been unable to adapt to the Premier League since returning from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. Sancho has so far struggled to live up to his £73 million ($101m) price tag and has managed just two league goals and one assist in 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has a lot of issues because he is never attacking full-backs, he is passing backwards and is not really challenging his direct opponent," he told Bettors. "The way you play in Germany is completely different to the Premier League and it seems like he’ll never be able to adapt well enough to be a key player for United. If you look at the money the club paid for him, I would say he could end up being the worst buy in Manchester United’s history."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Erik Ten Hag tipped Sancho to kick on this season after scoring against Liverpool and Leicester back in September. However, the forward has been unable to consistently find his best form and it was no surprise to see him left out of England's World Cup squad. Sancho has not played since Man Utd's draw against Chelsea in October and is not in Ten Hag's squad to face Fulham in the team's last game before the World Cup on Sunday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? The forward will now get a break over the World Cup but could return to action when Man Utd take on Cadiz in a friendly on December 7.