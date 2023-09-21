Jadon Sancho spotted playing EA Sports FC 24 as Man Utd sink to Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho was spotted playing video games as his teammates were taking on Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Man Utd took on Bayern in Champions League

Sancho spotted gaming ahead of match

Red Devils lost 4-3 in group stage opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho was busy playing EA Sports FC 24 while his Manchester United teammates were gearing up to face Bayern in the Champions League on Wednesday. The forward was spotted by fans playing the Pro Clubs mode shortly before the Red Devils kicked off at the Allianz Arena. An injury-ravaged Manchester United side went on to lose 4-3, making it three defeats in a row for Erik ten Hag's side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho is currently facing an uncertain future at Manchester United after being ordered to train away from the first-team having fallen out with manager Ten Hag. The Dutchman has already admitted he does not know if Sancho will play for the club again after dropping him from his squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils will be aiming to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they take on Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor.