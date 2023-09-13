Jadon Sancho's 'sluggishness' frustrated Man Utd team-mates & Erik ten Hag after winger failed to adhere to early schedule designed to address his time-keeping issues

Manchester United came up with a schedule for Jadon Sancho to address his punctuality issues, obliging him to arrive one hour earlier than team-mates.

United made special schedule for Sancho

Winger's time-keeping a long-running problem

Ten Hag and team-mates frustrated with 23-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho lashed out at United boss Erik ten Hag last week after the Dutchman said he had been left out of the squad for the game at Arsenal due to his performances in training. However, it has been revealed by The Athletic that United had grown frustrated with Sancho due to his issues with punctuality, which led to them devising a schedule one hour ahead of everyone else. The scheme had initial success before Sancho 'fell into familiar patterns'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report said that Ten Hag, who once dropped Marcus Rashford from his starting XI for being 45 seconds late to a team meeting, had become 'exasperated with Sancho’s punctuality and what he perceived as sluggishness in training'. It added that several United players had also become frustrated with Sancho, who has underperformed since United signed him for £74 million ($92m) from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sancho, who went on holiday to New York during the international break, deleted his now infamous social media post criticising Ten Hag on Tuesday, which is being seen as a positive sign that he is willing to patch things up with the manager.

WHAT NEXT? United face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether Sancho will be in the squad for the match.