Showdown talks: Jadon Sancho set to discuss Man Utd future with Erik ten Hag after rejecting deadline day Saudi move

Jadon Sancho is reportedly set for showdown talks with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after rejecting a move to Al-Ettifaq.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English winger finds himself at the crossroads of his United career after he publicly responded to manager Ten Hag's criticism of his performances in training. He was offered a shock outlet by Al-Ettifaq but Sancho decided to rebuff their approaches and "continue to fight" at Old Trafford to regain the trust of his manager. According to Fabrizio Romano, the former Borussia Dortmund player is now set for crunch talks with the Dutch tactician to save his United future from sinking.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho has had a bitter-sweet relationship with Ten Hag since the manager took over the reins at Old Trafford. He was sent to the Netherlands to work on a specific routine for around three months to improve his mental and physical shape. On his return, he appeared to be in Ten Hag's good graces but once again the recent performances in training have opened fresh fault lines between the two.

WHAT NEXT? The fresh round of talks between Sancho and Ten Hag will be crucial in determining the trajectory of the player's future with the Red Devils. If all goes well, he might be back in action when United face Brighton at Old Trafford on September 16.